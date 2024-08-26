Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Smart telescope experts, DWARFLAB, today proudly unveils the DWARF 3 Smart Telescope, an innovative leap in the realm of astrophotography and nature photography.

This groundbreaking device integrates advanced technology with a compact, portable design, offering enthusiasts an unprecedented experience in capturing the universe. Available now on the DWARFLAB website for $499/£400, the DWARF 3 is currently offered at an Early Bird price of $489/£392 (Until September 1st). Orders are expected to ship in September.

The DWARF 3 Smart Telescope stands out with its periscopic design, shrinking the traditional telescope into a compact, dictionary-sized device. This innovative approach utilizes a prism to fold the light path, enabling powerful optical capabilities in a remarkably portable form. Weighing just 2.97 pounds, it is the perfect companion for spontaneous stargazing and nature photography.

Equipped with dual-camera functionality, the DWARF 3 features both a 35mm telephoto lens and a 3.4mm wide-angle lens. This setup allows for versatile shooting, from capturing the vastness of the Milky Way to zooming in on distant celestial objects with precision. Its AI automatic tracking and one-click GOTO functionality simplify astrophotography, making it accessible and affordable for enthusiasts.

The DWARF 3 is more than just a telescope; it’s a smart device controlled via the DWARFLAB App, available for both iOS and Android. The app offers an intuitive interface for real-time image transmission, astrophotography planning, and a host of intelligent features. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, users can seamlessly manage the telescope’s advanced capabilities, including AI-powered noise reduction and automatic image post-processing.

Bird photographers will appreciate the DWARF 3’s ability to capture stunning wildlife images from a distance, minimizing disturbance. Its powerful telephoto lens and AI tracking ensure clear, detailed shots of animals in their natural habitat.

With a 150mm telephoto lens, 4K video recording at 30fps, and support for various image formats, including JPEG, PNG, FITS, and TIFF, the DWARF 3 caters to both beginners and experienced photographers. The robust 10,000mAh battery ensures extended shooting sessions, while the 128GB eMMC storage provides ample space for high-resolution images.

