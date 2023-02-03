The Arctic Monkeys have been musical superstars for just over 20 years now and it was their unique sound that really put them on the map. Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley and Matt Helders have recently released a new album, called The Car, and are touring the UK and Ireland this year.
We decided to take these Steel City legends and ask the viral ‘thing’ of the moment, the ChatGPT bot, to write the lyrics for a song about their brilliant hometown in Arctic Monkeys style. The bot named the song “From Hills to Steel” and this is how it goes.
Verse 1:
Rolling hills, steel skies above
Where the River Don flows and the people love
The sounds of the streets, the buzz of the night
This is Sheffield, our city, it feels just right
Chorus:
From the heart of the Steel City, we'll keep it alive
With our Northern pride, we'll make it thrive
Sheffield, Sheffield, where the music never dies
From the peaks to the streets, it's where our souls reside
Verse 2:
From the slopes of the hills, to the cut of the steel
The working class roots, that's what makes us real
The pub quizzes and pints, the art in the park
It's all part of the charm, that's Sheffield after dark
Chorus:
From the heart of the Steel City, we'll keep it alive
With our Northern pride, we'll make it thrive
Sheffield, Sheffield, where the music never dies
From the peaks to the streets, it's where our souls reside
Bridge:
With the sounds of the local bands, and the ale we pour
We'll stand tall and proud, that's what Sheffield's for
So let's raise a glass, to the city we call home
Sheffield, Sheffield, where we'll always roam
Chorus:
From the heart of the Steel City, we'll keep it alive
With our Northern pride, we'll make it thrive
Sheffield, Sheffield, where the music never dies
From the peaks to the streets, it's where our souls reside
Outro:
Sheffield, Sheffield, we'll keep it alive
With our Northern pride, we'll make it thrive
From the hills to the streets, this city will survive
Sheffield, Sheffield, it's where our hearts reside.
What is ChatGPT?
We should mention our prompt for the bot was simply “Write a song about the city of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, in the style of the band the Arctic Monkeys”, so we were quite impressed when it seemed to know a number of Sheffield references, like the “Steel City, the “hills” and even the phrase “from The Peaks to the streets”.
This intelligent AI chatbot has been developed by OpenAI and the website you can find it on says: “We’ve trained a model called ChatGPT which interacts in a conversational way. The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.” You can simply enter your first prompt and chat away.