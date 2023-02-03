ChatGPT has gone absolutely viral in recent months for it’s outstanding intelligence and conversational interaction – se asked the bot to write a song about Sheffield, in the style of Sheffield’s own Arctic Monkeys, this is what it produced.

The Arctic Monkeys have been musical superstars for just over 20 years now and it was their unique sound that really put them on the map. Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley and Matt Helders have recently released a new album, called The Car, and are touring the UK and Ireland this year.

We decided to take these Steel City legends and ask the viral ‘thing’ of the moment, the ChatGPT bot, to write the lyrics for a song about their brilliant hometown in Arctic Monkeys style. The bot named the song “From Hills to Steel” and this is how it goes.

Verse 1:

Rolling hills, steel skies above

Where the River Don flows and the people love

The sounds of the streets, the buzz of the night

This is Sheffield, our city, it feels just right

Chorus:

From the heart of the Steel City, we'll keep it alive

With our Northern pride, we'll make it thrive

Sheffield, Sheffield, where the music never dies

From the peaks to the streets, it's where our souls reside

Verse 2:

From the slopes of the hills, to the cut of the steel

The working class roots, that's what makes us real

The pub quizzes and pints, the art in the park

It's all part of the charm, that's Sheffield after dark

Chorus:

From the heart of the Steel City, we'll keep it alive

With our Northern pride, we'll make it thrive

Sheffield, Sheffield, where the music never dies

From the peaks to the streets, it's where our souls reside

Bridge:

With the sounds of the local bands, and the ale we pour

We'll stand tall and proud, that's what Sheffield's for

So let's raise a glass, to the city we call home

Sheffield, Sheffield, where we'll always roam

Chorus:

From the heart of the Steel City, we'll keep it alive

With our Northern pride, we'll make it thrive

Sheffield, Sheffield, where the music never dies

From the peaks to the streets, it's where our souls reside

Outro:

Sheffield, Sheffield, we'll keep it alive

With our Northern pride, we'll make it thrive

From the hills to the streets, this city will survive

Sheffield, Sheffield, it's where our hearts reside.

What is ChatGPT?

We should mention our prompt for the bot was simply “Write a song about the city of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, in the style of the band the Arctic Monkeys”, so we were quite impressed when it seemed to know a number of Sheffield references, like the “Steel City, the “hills” and even the phrase “from The Peaks to the streets”.