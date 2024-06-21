AI ‘chatbots’ to help Barnsley Council manage customer queries
AI tool Microsoft Dynamics has been trialled by BMBC in its customer contact centre, facilities management reporting and commercial waste management.
Social care workers have also used the AI tool, which organises notes, to free up time for visits.
It can also summarise large files when social workers take on a new case, presenting key information and major risk factors.
BMBC will also use the software to provide social care training materials, as well as for filtering through large data sets to ensure records are accurate and up to date.
“It’s been really useful for writing up calls, tidying up notes or doing minutes after a meeting and making all that a lot quicker,” says ‘Sam’, a Barnsley social worker, who has asked to remain anonymous.
Customers will also have new options to interact digitally with the council, such as a chatbot and text messaging.
By freeing up contact centre staff’s time, BMBC say they will be able to focus on vulnerable adults and complex cases, which require human interaction.
An app created for the commercial waste team can also deploy the workforce to reports of fly-tipping and graffiti.
Wendy Popplewell, executive director of core services at BMBC said: “We’re using the latest technology to make this a place where you can come and do the job you always wanted to do.”
The council’s overview and scrutiny committee will assess the use of the new technology at their next meeting on June 25.