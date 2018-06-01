Tech review: Brainwavz offer great sound and ease of use

Brainwavz S0 earphones have been designed to provide balanced sound across the spectrum. With all-metal housing and flat cables, they are less likely to fall victim to the cable-tangling monster.

Suitable for a range of musical styles, they have solid mids, plenty of top and sufficient bass to hold the groove.

The Clearwavz mic and remote use a silicon microphone with three-button control. This enables users to make audio calls as well as audio playback, so making a phone call on the go could not be simpler.

The S0s come with Comply S-400 foam tips, which create snug seals for maximum sound retention, although colleagues did mention slight leakage. However, the package includes other tips in various sizes to find the best personal fit. All packed in a smart and durable black-and-red case.