Chesterfield Canal Trust is inviting people to join Santa for a cruise along the Chesterfield Canal on their Seth Ellis cruise boat from the Hop Pole pub on Welham Road, Retford every Saturday and Sunday up to Christmas, plus Thursday and Friday December 21 and 22.

Booking is essential, ring 07925 851569. Hugh Henshall will also run trips from Shireoaks on December 16, 17, 21, 22 and 23. To book call 0114 360 0460. Fare is £7.