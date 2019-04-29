Sun, sea and golden beaches on the Cornish coast On the beach at Crantock Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up “I want to go to a sandy beach.” Our three-year-old’s bottom lip was set, her mind made up. On the beach at Crantock On the beach at St Ives Fun in the playground at Travella The clifftops above Crantock, Cornwall Barbara Hepworth Museum garden in St Ives Lusty Glaze beach, near Newquay Food for thought with Ellie Massey Nook Lane Junior School sign up to Sheffield Telegraph's mental health charter