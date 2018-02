Online bookings are now being taken for stunning birds eye views from the Chesterfield observation wheel ahead of its grand opening tomorrow.

The 60 metre high wheel has 40 gondolas each giving visitors stunning views of Chesterfield and the surrounding countryside. Each ride lasts for 13 minutes and involves two cycles of the wheel. Adults £6, children under 1.4 metres tall £4. Visit www.chesterfieldwheel.co.uk for advanced tickets.