With images of peace, bees and the White Rose of York, it should brighten up the view for passengers at the bus interchange.

A busy Sheffield street seen by hundreds of bus passengers a day has been brightened up with a new mural.

Street artist Megan Russell, aka Peachezz, has painted up a spare set of hoardings on Pond Street for everyone passing through the bus interchange to enjoy.

Made up of images of peace, bees, and the White Rose of York, the work is a collaboration between the interchange and Sheffield Hallam University, where Megan studied.

Residents may also be familiar with Peachezz work from the jaw-dropping mural of a scarlet macaw parrot on London Road.

Megan said: " I've had lovely feedback. People say it's nice to see something colourful in a normally dull spot. They say they love the fact that art is being put into the area. Occasionally, people worry about graffiti - but street art like this actually prevents graffiti as there's shared respect.

"Art is for everyone - and art in public spaces is really important so I love to hear the feedback from passers-by."

Pond Street mural Sheffield Hallam alumna Megan Russell, aka street artist Peachezz, has brightened up Pond Street in Sheffield with a new mural.

