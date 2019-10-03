Stop searching for the best hotel and brunch in London - we've found them

The incredible lido at The Curtain offers jaw dropping views across London

Thousands of online results and personal suggestions make it almost impossible to choose a place to eat, never mind stay.Save yourself a few hours of looking and check in at The Curtain Hotel and Member's Club, in Shoreditch.This five star hotel close to, well, everything you could possibly want from a trip to the bustling capital, is in a world of its own.And it has a fair few carefully curated attractions of its very own too - from a late night bar to 24-hour gym, live music venue and activities for kids.After a welcome drink thanks to the reception cocktail bar, we started with the rooftop pool, six floors up.Jumping into the (heated) lido waters and gazing out at the city skyline surroundings on all sides is the ideal way to relax after a hard day touring the vibrant Shoreditch street art on practically every corner, or shopping until you drop at Spitalfields market.The pool is adjacent to the hip rooftop restaurant, which is as cool as the rest of the hotel, with trailing plants, floor to ceiling windows and curated menus. The view beats that from most hotel breakfast rooms hands down, as does the breakfast. You can take in an Aperol spritz there, or go back to your room. Ah, the rooms.There are about 120 guest rooms and suites located through the cool, dark corridors, and our junior loft suite was an exercise in style if ever there was one.Green leather chairs, a gleaming steam shower and vast double bed are only the half of it.The minibar - another precisely selected element - includes sleep tonics, artisan snacks and all the ingredients to knock up a martini as soon as you walk in the door.You can even order cocktails to bed via a cocktail trolley that tours the hotel between 6-8pm. They really have thought of everything. It's a wonder that anybody leaves their rooms, but we had reservations at Red Rooster.The restaurant in the hotel basement, past the reception Green Room cocktail bar, is from award-winning New York chef Marcus Samuelsson.American dining with a 21st century focus is the theme, and standing at the circular bar brings back faint nostalgia from many a US TV show.Dishes come all the way from Harlem - my Ol' Man shrimp and grits was a creamy bed of butter-rich spicy chorizo and plump prawns.Salmon belly, thick guacamole and chips, doughy sweet cornbread and fried chicken - lots, and lots of fried chicken - was guzzled down in front of a lively soul band just steps away.If you want to party all night, this is the right place for it.Red Rooster stays open until 2am and stepping outside puts you in the heart of E1's incredible bar scene too.As for us, we headed upstairs for a cocktail with that big city rooftop view. Looking for the best brunch in London is almost as hard a task as finding the hotel. Want an avocado only menu? Fun decor? Bottomless drinks? Or a classic eggs dish ? They are all available of course, but combining them all to meet the demands of a whole family is asking for a lot.Daisy Green, an Australian inspired brunch, coffee and lunch spot, can cater for all needs all across London with its various branches.We headed to their gorgeous venue near Hyde Park on Seymour Street before a day of shopping in Knightsbridge and Covent Garden.