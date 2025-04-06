Still Common: 'Iconic' Sheffield street art piece painted over by renovations for fast food restaurant

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Apr 2025, 16:48 BST
An ‘iconic’ Sheffield street art piece has been painted over ahead of the opening of a fast food restaurant.

The ‘Still Common’ piece by Steel City artist Bubba 2000 and featuring Jarvis Cocker has been erased from the side of the former Royal National pub on St Mary’s Road.

One of Bubba 2000's 'Still Common' pieces featuring Jarvis Cocker, on the side of the former Royal National Pub, has been painted over. | National World

The pub reopened as the Royal Lounge in 2022, but closed in 2024.

Now, banners with pictures of burgers have gone up announcing the premises will reopen as ‘The Harlem House’.

A banner for 'The Harlem House' has gone up outside the former pub. | National World

As part of renovations, the building has been repainted with a large, colourful street art mural .

However, the works have also meant the disappearance of the Still Common piece, which was first painted in 2017.

It is not the only version of Still Common to disappear from Sheffield’s streets, while another can be found on Snuff Mill Lane, off Ecclesall Road.

