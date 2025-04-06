Still Common: 'Iconic' Sheffield street art piece painted over by renovations for fast food restaurant
The ‘Still Common’ piece by Steel City artist Bubba 2000 and featuring Jarvis Cocker has been erased from the side of the former Royal National pub on St Mary’s Road.
The pub reopened as the Royal Lounge in 2022, but closed in 2024.
Now, banners with pictures of burgers have gone up announcing the premises will reopen as ‘The Harlem House’.
As part of renovations, the building has been repainted with a large, colourful street art mural .
However, the works have also meant the disappearance of the Still Common piece, which was first painted in 2017.
It is not the only version of Still Common to disappear from Sheffield’s streets, while another can be found on Snuff Mill Lane, off Ecclesall Road.
