Steel City teacher is area’s new ambassador

A proud St Patrick’s Catholic Voluntary Academy teacher is celebrating after selection as a UK Parliament teacher ambassador.

David Lochner, of the Sheffield academy, will now attend a Teachers’ Institute at the Houses of Parliament to learn all about the inner workings of the seat of democracy.

Since its launch in 2006, “Teachers’ Institute” has trained more than 700 teachers from all parts of the UK, giving them a detailed understanding of how the House of Commons and House of Lords work.

Those taking part become UK Parliament Teacher Ambassadors following the training and go on to teach their students and fellow education professionals about democracy and how the Houses of Parliament work.

David applied to Parliament’s open call and was selected from more than 170 applicants to attend the three-day training event in London. Fully funded by Parliament’s Education Service, David will question the House of Commons Speaker and the Lord Speaker and hear from parliamentarians of all parties about their work in the Commons and Lords.

Rt Hon Lord Fowler, The Lord Speaker, said: “Teachers’ Institute is exceptionally well-regarded by the participants each year, and I welcome the opportunity to explain the work of the House of Lords to such an appreciative audience.”

Gill Furniss, MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, said: “I’m delighted that David Lochner, a teacher from my constituency, has been selected as a UK Parliament Teacher Ambassador. Teachers have so many opportunities to engage young people with Parliament and democracy. I’m sure students in St Patrick’s Catholic Voluntary Academy will benefit from his experience at Teachers’ Institute.”