What can I do at Yorkshire Wildlife Park?

The park has an 475 animals with over 60 species, including polar bears, giraffes and lions. This vast range of wildlife means you can discover and enjoy a breath-taking walk to see all the animals.

Depending on the day you go, learn about some of your favourite animals with talks from the park’s rangers. You can also experience shows and and watch feeding times for the animals, where you will discover more about all the species on offer.

Giraffes at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park also hosts several special events throughout the year, including Russell Watson Live and Steps Live in August 2022.

You can also pay a visit to the Yorkshire Hive, with play adventures for the children, a chance to do some shopping, and also enjoy a dining experience at the Evolution Restaurant.

Where can I eat and drink?

Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

Opportunities to grab something to eat and drink are limitless at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

For a family meal, visit the Evolution Restaurant at the Hive where you are invited to embark on a journey aboard Charles Darwin’s HMS Beagle. Alternatively, you can grab a burger at the Monkey Burger Bar, hot and cold food at the Tsavo Bakehouse, or add some South American flavour at Caramba.

For a little coffee break, visit one of the park’s cafes with the Safari Cafe offering sit down coffee and cake or even a meal, or the Masai Coffee House which adds a slice of Africa into your day.

If you’d just like a small snack, visit one of the five snack dens available with the Monkey Den, Hyena Den, Lemur Den, Leopard Den or the Sea Lion Den. If you fancy an ice cream on your day out, visit the Dole Whip or the Polar Ice Cream Parlour.

Polar Bear reserve at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

How can I get there?

The park is easily accessible by car using the A1 and M1 via the M18. Exit the M18 at junction 3 and use signs for the airport. Go down the Great Yorkshire Way until the second roundabout and take the first exit, continuing down the Great Yorkshire Way for approximately a mile. Then take the first exit at the next roundabout, and then after you are over the railway bridge take the left lane and first exit at the roundabout and follow the signs to the car park.

For Sat-Nav directions use the postcode DN9 3HQ to the new car park.

For travel by public transport, the nearest railway station is Doncaster, with a taxi ride from there to the park.

How do I get tickets?

You can book your tickets online with at least one day in advance of your visit at: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/tickets-and-passes/