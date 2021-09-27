Walkers in the Peak District. Picture: James Hardisty.

World Tourism Day: Here are 9 great places you could visit for a staycation in the Peak District

To mark World Tourism Day we are celebrating all things great about the Peak District.

By Richard Blackledge
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:00 am

The beauty spot was the country’s first area to be declared a national park over 70 years ago in April 1951 and is home to many picturesque places.

Here are 9 of the best towns and villages where you could stay in and around the Peak Park for a fabulous staycation.

1. Hathersage

Hathersage is a Peak District gem, well-connected with a railway station on the Hope Valley line. Robin Hood's sidekick Little John is reputed to be buried here, it inspired parts of Charlotte Brontë's novel Jane Eyre, and today is home to the David Mellor cutlery factory, shop, design gallery and café.

Photo: Mike Waistell

2. Winster

Winster can be found among limestone hills, surrounded by pretty scenery - there are real ale pubs and walking options, and B&Bs offer accommodation in the village.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Eyam

Eyam is rich in history, and is primarily known for being the place where residents quarantined themselves during a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The church of St Lawrence dates back to Saxon times and has an eighth-century Celtic Cross, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in the country.

Photo: SWNS

4. Bakewell

Bakewell is situated beside the River Wye and is most famous for the pudding which bears the town's name - it's a good base to visit destinations like Chatsworth and the Monsal Trail. Hotel rooms, B&Bs and cottages are available.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

