Whether you’re a local looking for a day out or a visitor looking for some interesting things to see and do when you get to Sheffield, take a look through this list of lesser-known attractions for some inspiration.
Will you be visiting any?
1. Murals and street art
One great thing about Sheffield is the amount of murals and street art you will find when walking around. This one of David Bowie is on Division Street, but there are lots of others. Artist Pete McKee has plenty of wonderful street art in Sheffield that you can find and there are plenty of different parts of the city to explore, including Kelham Island.
2. Lodge Moor Camp
This World War II POW camp is reduced to just a brick foundation and piles of building materials - but it's well worth visiting. You can find it at S10 4LJ.
3. Alfred Denny Museum of Zoology
This museum was established in 1905 at the University of Sheffield and named after the department's first professor of biology, Alfred Denny. Many of the specimens have been in the museum since the early 1900s when collecting was at its peak. Head to the University of Sheffield website to book a visit.
4. Botantical Gardens Bear Pit
The Botanical Gardens itself is not particularly a 'hidden gem' - though it is a beautiful spot to visit - but one lesser-known part of it is this bear pit that dates way back to 1836. The Grade II Listed structure was once home to two brown bears. Head out to find it at Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN.
