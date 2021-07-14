Why visiting Sheffield's magical Wyming Brook waterfalls walk will leave you awe-inspired

Wyming Brook Nature Reserve

How do I get there?

On public transport, the quickest route is to get a 257 bus from Moorhead (Stop MH3) in the city centre. You will need to get off at Manchester Road/Onksley Lane and walk for around half an hour, heading east on the A57. From there you will need to turn right, then left on to Wyming Brook Trail and finally turn right onto Wyming Brook Drive and the nature reserve will on your left. If you are heading there in the car you will need to go via Hanover Way in Broomhall, take the A57 and Sandygate Road to Redmires Road and follow Redmires Rd to Wyming Brook Drive.

What route should I take?

This is a just a short walk through the peaceful woodland with a babbling brook, mossy crags, stone steps and wooden bridges, but the brook connects up to Redmires Reservoir and the Rivelin Dams so you can easily extend it if you want to.

You should begin your route from the car park off Redmires Road just north of the lower reservoir and the Redmires woodland plantation.

From there, you should head north through the reserve to Rivelin Dams.

This is also a designated nature reserve with lots of interesting flora and fauna. Look out for birds including pied flycatchers, crossbill and redstarts, as you journey through the idyllic route.

You can also start the walk from Rivelin Lower Reservoir car park and complete it from north to south.

The brook links Redmires Reservoir and the Rivelin Dams so it is easy to extend your walk. Wyming Brook Drive runs just south of Rivelin Dams and is a good track for walking with more attractive woodland.

Where can I stop off for refreshments?

Popular pub, the Three Merry Lads is located on Redmires Road, a short distance away to the east of the nature reserve.