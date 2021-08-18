Why this Sheffield suburb is fast-becoming the city's best place to go for food and drink

Now and Then Crookes

A museum, a plethora of beautiful green spaces and a selection of brilliant bars, pubs and restaurants are all within walking distance from Crookes.

How do I get there?

Those travelling on public transport should take the 52 bus from the city, and get off on the main road in Crookes, with stops outside The Ball pub and opposite the Co-Op and Sainsbury’s. For anyone heading there in the car, the best route from the city centre is to take Hanover Way, and head on to the A57 from there up to Northumberland Road. Take Conduit Road and Western Road to Crookes from there.

Weston Park. Picture: Chris Etchells

What is there to do?

Weston Park Museum, based within the grounds of picturesque Weston Park is just a short drive or walk from Crookes. You can also take the 52 bus to outside the Museum.

There are currently a couple of limited exhibitions on display, including John Hoyland: The Last Paintings which runs until October 10, and commemorates the 10th anniversary of the Sheffield painter’s death with his final series of abstract paintings. The Sheffield Project: Photographs of a Changing City is another worthwhile exhibition, which tracks the city’s journey through the 1980s from the miners’ strike and decimation of the steel industry, to the development of Meadowhall shopping centre, the World Student Games and the transformation of the lower Don Valley. This exhibition runs until

A walk around Weston Park is a lovely way to spend some time, and there are other beautiful green spaces nearby including Crookes Valley Park, the Bole Hills and Ponderosa Park, which will take you down to Upperthorpe.

Weston Park Museum, pictured.

Where is good to eat and drink?

The suburb has a number of well-established restaurants and eateries, and its main road has also seen a number of new additions of late. New Italian restaurant Paesani; bistro, No Name; neighbourhood Italian, San Lorenzo and the Punch Bowl pub are among the best places to eat in the area.

For those who fancy a drink, micro pub, Two Sheds; Early Bar and pubs The Punch Bowl, The Masons and the Cobden View are all worth your time.