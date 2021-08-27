Why Sheffield's five weirs walk makes for a perfect day out

The circular five mile walk begins at Meadowhall Interchange and takes you south-west along Meadowhall Road to the route’s first waypoint at Hadfield’s Weir on Meadow Hall Trading Estate, 202 Meadowhall Road. From there, you will need to travel to the next waypoint of Brightside Weir on Brightside Lane, which you can get to by walking south-west on Meadowhall Rd/A6109 towards Meadowhall Riverside. Turn left onto Weedon Street and then right onto Five Weirs Walk. From there, the next waypoint is river crossing, which you can get to by passing Sheffield Forgemasters, following the signs for the five weirs walk on to Bold Street and fork slightly left down the tarmac slope to the river crossing via the pedestrian bridge. Your next waypoint is Sanderson’s Weir, which you can get to by continuing to follow the the River Don on to East Coast Road, which will be on your right. From there you will need to walk along Princess Street and then Attercliffe Road on to Warren Road to the next way point of Burton’s Weir. Next, you will be heading for Walk Mill Weir, following the five weir walk signs along the River Don once again on to Effingham Street where Walk Mill Weir is located. The final leg of the journey takes you from Effingham Street on to the end point at Meadowhall Interchange, following the five weirs walk signs on to Attercliffe Road and Brightside Lane, before arriving back at Meadowhall Interchange.