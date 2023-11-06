Top dog-friendly destinations on the Yorkshire coast this winter

The organisation behind Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip, Route YC’ is encouraging visitors and their four-legged friends to create their outdoor adventures around the Yorkshire coast and countryside this winter.

With a choice of six routes along the Yorkshire Coast, Route YC is filled with beaches, including Cayton, Flamborough, Fraisthorpe, Hayburn Wyke, Hornsea, Robin’s Hood Bay, and Scarborough North Beach.

There’s also a variety of scenic walking trails, woodlands and dog-friendly accommodation to enjoy.

Here is a list of places where you and your pooch to create your own outdoor adventure on Route YC this winter:

Bike & Boot, ScarboroughIs a modern seafront hotel with 65 rooms, a hybrid bar-restaurant-cafe and on-site facilities for dogs, walkers, bikers and surfers. Dogs and their owners are made to feel very welcome with dog treats and the free use of the groom room.

Purple Pup, ScarboroughThe shop in Eastborough sells natural dog treats and gifts.

North Yorkshire Waterpark, WykehamVisitors can take their four-legged friends for a stroll along the onsite walking trails. The water park also has dog treats and water stations. During warmer weather they have a Doggy Paddle Zone for dogs to exercise.

The Hideout, ScarboroughA hangout near North Beach, humans can expect burgers, pizzas and slow-cooked, smoked meats. While four-legged diners can have doggy popcorn, crisps or peanut butter and jelly or duck and parsley biscuit bites washed down with woof dog beer.

Ship Inn, SewerbyDogs are welcome inside and out. Water bowls are provided and there are treats behind the bar.

The Bay Hotel, Robins Hood’s BayWell-behaved dogs are welcomed at The pub in the heart of Robin Hood's Bay 365 days per year as long as they stay on the lead and off the seats. The Captain Cook, StaithesThe Captain Cook Inn sits at the top of the village of Staithes, situated on the Cleveland Way and only 10 miles to Whitby, it is perfectly situated for all canine lovers to relax with a pint of Northern Navigator, which is brewed by local North Yorkshire Brewery.Hayburn Wyke InnIt is a pooch-friendly 18th Century traditional English coaching inn set on 10 acres of its own grounds. On tap, you'll find a selection of hand-pulled Yorkshire real ales, lagers, and ciders, homemade meals feature on the menu. There is also a walk along a disused railway line to a secluded cove.

Marisco Lounge, ScarboroughThis relaxed neighbourhood café/bar is the place where you and your faithful companions can enjoy a long lazy breakfast, brunch and lunch, or relaxed dinner. The tables are quite widely set out for larger hounds.Stumble Inn, ScarboroughOnly two minutes’ walk from the station you will find Scarborough's first micropub which serves a variety of real ales ciders and perries.

The staff are always ready to welcome hounds with dog biscuits.Belly Rub, ScarboroughThe BellyRub and BellyRub Beer is a small, relaxed, dog-friendly eatery, craft beer bar and bottle shop. They offer a tasty street food-inspired menu, pub quizzes and beer tastings.Raithwaite Sandsend, near WhitbyLocated on the edge of the North York Moors, it is also within walking distance of Sandsend beach, which makes it the perfect spot for a short break with superb dog walking.