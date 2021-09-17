This Sheffield suburb has all of the ingredients for a delightful day trip

How do I get there?

Those travelling by public transport can take the 82, 83, 88, 218 and 272 from the city centre to get to Ecclesall Road, or you can take St Mary’s Road and then the A625 for those going by car.

What is there to do?

Ecclesall Road

Known locally as Sheffield’s golden mile, Ecclesall Road is one of the city’s most popular streets for shopping and hospitality, and there are a myriad of independent shops that are worth your time including: gift shop, Moonkau; ethical and bohemian women’s clothes retailer, Say Paloma; The Famous Sheffield Shop, which features a range of some of the city’s best products and chocolate boutique and tea lounge, Cocoa Wonderland.

There a number of fantastic walking routes starting from Endcliffe Park, just off Hunter’s Bar roundabout, to try including Endcliffe Park to Forge Dam. The mainly flat route takes you from the park, following the Porter Brook through woodland to Bingham Park and Forge Dam at the western end. It’s one leg of the Sheffield Round Walk and there should be signs to guide you.

An entrance to the Botanical Gardens, which covers 19 acres of beautiful grounds, is located just off Ecclesall Road and is a must-see for anyone in the area.

Where is good to eat and drink?

Ecclesall Road has a wealth of brilliant restaurants and bars, the only issue is choosing where to go. Here are just a few of the restaurants that are worth trying: Turnip and Thyme, which specialises in British favourites and comfort food classics; Indian street food eatery Urban Choola; Juke and Loe, which features in the Michelin Guide and serves up contemporary, seasonal British food. On Ecclesall Road South, beyond Hunter’s Bar, there is also Italian restaurant, Raffina Caffe Bar & Ristorante and Marmadukes Sorting Office.

For those just wanting a drink, there are a number of excellent craft beer bars including Ecclesall Ale Club, Craft and Berry and Beer House as well as cocktail bars such as Lost and Found; Society and Monk Bar. In terms of pubs, there is the: Porter Brook; The Eagle and the Nursery Tavern.