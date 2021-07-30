This scenic Peak District destination just a short drive from Sheffield is the ideal place for a summer day trip

Located near the Longshaw estate and Grindleford, Padley Gorge boasts popular walking routes, breathtaking views, babbling brooks, and woodland for families to explore.

On a lovely summer’s day when the sun is shining, you’ll see people paddling in the stream or climbing on the many gritstone boulders dotted around the area.

If you need to get out of the house, head out here for an adventure and take in the beautiful landscapes of the Peak District whilst settling down for a picnic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What could be more relaxing than a picnic at Padley Gorge by this lovely river in the heart of the Longshaw estate which boasts babbling brooks and cascading waterfalls?

How do I get there?

Padley Gorge is 1/2 mile from Longshaw Estate and is located between the village of Grindleford and the A6187 road.

Head towards Ecclesall Road South and follow the A6187 road until you reach Fox House, then turn left onto the B6521.

You can park at Grindleford and walk up to Upper Padley, then cross the road and head through the rocks until you get to Padley Gorge in front of you.

Alternatively, you can park at Longshaw Estate, National Trust and take a 1/2 flat path, waymarked trail route past the pond and down to Padley Gorge.

For buses, you can either get the 272 Sheffield Peak link bus to Fox House/Longshaw Estate and walk from there; it’s the same route as going by car or If you don’t fancy walking, the 65 bus from Sheffield city centre will take you right to the gorge.

What else is there to do?

Just a short walk away lies the picturesque village of Grindleford, which is home to a well-stocked village shop, post office, two hotels, an art gallery, and a renowned café in the old station buildings, as well as a fine country inn at the northern end of Froggatt Edge.

If you have a keen interest in photography, the surrounding Peak District is full of scenic landscapes for photo opportunities, and you might even capture some wildlife through your lens.