This is why you should head to Lincoln for your next day trip

How do I get there?

By car, the journey roughly takes around 1 hour and 16 minutes if you take the Sheffield Parkway, M1, A57, A1 and A57 to Tom Otter's Ln/B1190 in Lincolnshire.

Then follow the B1190 to A46 and the A46 and A57 to Mint St in Lincoln.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regarded as one of Britain's most cultural cities, there is plenty in the way of unique attractions such as Lincoln Cathedral and Lincoln Castle to make it a fantastic place to visit.(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

For those travelling via public transport, the quickest way to get there is to catch a train from Sheffield railway station.

There are several trains per day, and the journey usually takes around 1 hour and 18 minutes.

What is there to do?

Discover a world of rich history at Lincoln Castle, which dates back to 1068 and is home to one of only four surviving copies of the Magna Carta.

Built by William the Conqueror in 1068 on a site occupied since Roman times, Lincoln Castle has dominated the Lincoln skyline for almost one thousand years.

Within the castle walls is a Victorian prison giving an insight into crime and punishment in the past.

Lincoln Castle's grounds are free to enter and explore during non-event days and would be a unique location to sit for a picnic.

With over 300 independent shops and boutiques spread throughout the city centre, Lincoln's high street offers a unique shopping experience like no other.

Waterside Shopping Centre, situated in the heart of Lincoln, has a great range of shops, including top-name retail brands and health and beauty stores.

Where is good to eat and drink?

Among the most popular places in Lincoln is Bells Tea Shop, which is located in a Grade II listed building at the top of Steep Hill.

Enjoy full English breakfasts, delicious lunches, including tasty sandwiches, jacket potatoes, paninis and soups, or pop in for a morning coffee or an afternoon cuppa.

Head to Lincoln’s Brayford waterfront and dine at Samba Brazil, a Brazillian rodizio, grill and pizza with an all-you-can-eat restaurant service style.

For those wanting to go for a nice drink, The Cosy Club in the historic Corn Exchange in Lincoln's Cornhill Quarter might be the perfect option.