This is why you should head to Lincoln for your next day trip
There is plenty to see and do in the historic city of Lincoln – and it's only a short distance away from Sheffield.
How do I get there?
By car, the journey roughly takes around 1 hour and 16 minutes if you take the Sheffield Parkway, M1, A57, A1 and A57 to Tom Otter's Ln/B1190 in Lincolnshire.
Then follow the B1190 to A46 and the A46 and A57 to Mint St in Lincoln.
For those travelling via public transport, the quickest way to get there is to catch a train from Sheffield railway station.
There are several trains per day, and the journey usually takes around 1 hour and 18 minutes.
What is there to do?
Discover a world of rich history at Lincoln Castle, which dates back to 1068 and is home to one of only four surviving copies of the Magna Carta.
Built by William the Conqueror in 1068 on a site occupied since Roman times, Lincoln Castle has dominated the Lincoln skyline for almost one thousand years.
Within the castle walls is a Victorian prison giving an insight into crime and punishment in the past.
Lincoln Castle's grounds are free to enter and explore during non-event days and would be a unique location to sit for a picnic.
With over 300 independent shops and boutiques spread throughout the city centre, Lincoln's high street offers a unique shopping experience like no other.
Waterside Shopping Centre, situated in the heart of Lincoln, has a great range of shops, including top-name retail brands and health and beauty stores.
Where is good to eat and drink?
Among the most popular places in Lincoln is Bells Tea Shop, which is located in a Grade II listed building at the top of Steep Hill.
Enjoy full English breakfasts, delicious lunches, including tasty sandwiches, jacket potatoes, paninis and soups, or pop in for a morning coffee or an afternoon cuppa.
Head to Lincoln’s Brayford waterfront and dine at Samba Brazil, a Brazillian rodizio, grill and pizza with an all-you-can-eat restaurant service style.
For those wanting to go for a nice drink, The Cosy Club in the historic Corn Exchange in Lincoln's Cornhill Quarter might be the perfect option.
Their drink menu features a selection of cocktails and wines, and they also have a delicious food menu.