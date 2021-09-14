This is why Chesterfield is a delightful destination for a daytrip

How do I get there?

For those travelling via public transport, the quickest way to get there is to catch a train from Sheffield railway station. There are several trains an hour, and the journey takes between 11 and 16 minutes. To get there in the car, the best route is to go take the B6539 to Upper Hanover Street and take the A61 to Spa Lane in Chesterfield.

What is there to do?

Hardwick Hall in spring bloom.

A visit to Chesterfield Museum and Art Gallery, which is based on St Mary’s Gate in the town, is a must. There are currently a couple of exhibitions on display that are well worth your time, including: ‘Put That Light Out,’ which runs until October 30, and explores life in Chesterfield during World War II, including rationing, holidays at home, the Women’s Voluntary Service and the Home Guard.

In the Little Gallery is an exhibition called 'Chesterfield's Twins,' running until September 26, which celebrates Chesterfield’s twinning links from the 1960s to the present day and explores the countries they are twinned with: Darmstadt, Troyes, Yangquan and more recently Tsumeb in Namibia.

Entry to the Museum is free, but donations are welcomed.

Elizabethan masterpiece, Hardwick Hall, is located just outside Chesterfield, and the processional and the ground floor of the Hall is open every day between 11am until 3.30pm.

Elder way Chesterfield.

The town’s famous Crooked Spire church, which was built in the late 13th Century and completed around 1360, is Derbyshire’s largest church and is well worth a visit.

The building that houses the Pomegranate Theatre dates back to 1879, and today, it has a wonderful schedule of Autumn shows such as murder mystery play, Crimes in Egypt on September 29, and Ballroom Boys double act from Strictly Come Dancing stars, Ian Waite and Vincent Simone, on October

Where is good to eat and drink?

Among the most popular restaurants in Chesterfield is Italian eatery, Lombardi’s, which is based on Sheffield Road. Visitors recommend the restaurant for its food, service and atmosphere.

Chesterfield's Crooked Spire.

Another popular place to grab a bite to eat is steakhouse, Chesters, also on Sheffield Road, which is best known for its excellent fish and chips.