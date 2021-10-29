There's plenty to see and do in the metropolitan city of Manchester

How do I get there?

By car, the journey roughly takes around 1 hour and 39 minutes if you travel via the A57.

Take the B6539 road to Brook Hill/A57 in Broomhall. Follow A57 to Manor Park Road in Glossop.

Then Take Church Street and Dinting Road to Brookfield/A57. Follow A57, M67 and A57 to Medlock Street Jct/A5103 in Manchester.

Continue on A5103. Take Mount Street and A6042 to Brown Street.

For those travelling via public transport, the quickest way to get there is to catch a train from Sheffield railway station, which takes around 1 hour and 15 minutes.

What is there to do?

If you fancy something a little bit unusual, Greater Manchester has a wide range of unique experiences, attractions and activities for you to try out.

Whether you’re a die-hard football fan, planning a visit with your family or on a break to Manchester, enjoy a visit to England’s only national museum for football.

The National Football Museum holds the world's finest collection of football artefacts, each with its own fascinating story.

There’s something for everyone with interactive objects, games and displays that will appeal to all ages spread across four floors.

Take a trip to IWM North, which is part of Imperial War Museums – the world’s leading museum of war.

Visitors can walk through a timeline of history leading up to the present day.

Explore a vast collection of over 2,000 objects, from the First World War field gun that fired the opening British round on the Western Front to the twisted rust-ridden steelwork retrieved from the rubble of the World Trade Center in New York.

Where is good to eat?

Located in the city’s vibrant Northern Quarter, Yard and Coop is a must-visit place for chicken lovers.

They serve tasty fried chicken, classic cocktails and craft beers.

If you fancy a spot of brunch, why not head over to Ezra & Gil, located in the Northern Quarter?