Sheffield spa named as one of the most popular in Yorkshire, in list compiled by booking agency

A spa located in Sheffield city centre has been named as one of the most popular in Yorkshire.

The list has been compiled by spa experience and booking agency, Spabreaks.com, choosing from more than 700 spa destinations in the UK and overseas.

Spabreaks named Mercure St Paul’s Hotel and Spa Sheffield, which is located just yards away from the Winter Gardens in Sheffield city centre, as the third-best spa in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on why the venue was chosen, a spokesperson for Spabreaks said: “Only a few steps away from some of the major tourist attractions in Sheffield, this stylish hotel and spa is all about location. As well as some serious shopping and sight-seeing, The Mercure St Paul’s Hotel and Spa has an indoor pool, gym and sauna to enjoy your recreation time, as well as a well appointed spa where you and your friends can enjoy face and body treatments or a glamorous manicure – perfect for the in-house champagne bar later!”

Mercure St Paul’s Hotel and Spa Sheffield, which is located just yards away from the Winter Gardens in Sheffield city centre, has been named as the third-best spa in Yorkshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village was name as the top spa, with 13.58 per cent of all bookings made in Yorkshire this year.

Gomersal Park Hotel and Dream Spa was the 2nd most booked spa in the county. Following behind in 4th and 5th place in the North East of the county is Verbia Spa at The Craiglands Hotel and The Parsonage Hotel & Spa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spabreaks.com founder Abi Selby said: “Our unbeatable selection of top-quality spa hotels across the country means you’re never too far away from a day or night of luxury. Invest in prioritising your self-care and see the results come back in spades.”