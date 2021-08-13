How do I get there?

On average, it takes 2h 25m to travel from Sheffield to Bradford Interchange by train, over a distance of around 31 miles, and there are normally regular rail links running throughout the day.

If you’d prefer to travel by car, the journey will take around one hour and four minutes, if you go via the M1 from the A6109.

Bradford city centre. Photo: Tony Johnson

Continue on the M1 and then at junction 42 exit towards Manchester and Bradford airport.

Merge onto the M62 and at junction 26, use the left two lanes to take the M606/A58 exit to Bradford/Halifax.

At Chain Bar Roundabout, exit onto the M606 slip road to Bradford and then at junction 3, take the A6177 exit to Ring Road.

Then follow Manchester Rd/A641 to A618 and you’ll arrive at your destination.

What is there to do?

Like Sheffield, Bradford was an important player during the country’s Industrial Revolution and specialised in textile production, meaning there’s lots of history to explore - the Bradford Industrial Museum could make a perfect start to your day.

The museum is set inside an original textile factory and features machinery used back in the day to give visitors an in-depth look at how the manufacturing processes worked during the Industrial Revolution.

If you fancy some retail therapy, there is no better place in Bradford to do some shopping than The Broadway.

The shopping and leisure complex is home to over 80 big name brands and chain stores as well as an enticing range of restaurants and eateries, plus you can catch all the latest blockbusters at The Light Cinema on-site – all this is conveniently located in Bradford town centre.

Stop by City Park, which is Bradford's brilliant multi-award winning public space that surrounds the historic Bradford City Hall.

The Mirror Pool is the largest urban water feature in the UK, and at night it transforms into a magical, illuminated light, laser and water display.

Where is good to eat and drink?

For an informal and authentic café experience, try Karachi in Bradford’s West End. This is one of the city’s most famous Asian restaurants and a great place to dine.

Enjoy the authentic Pakistani food and atmosphere of this café style unlicensed restaurant, located just a short walk from the city centre.

If you’re craving delicious food in a high-class dining setting, try Mumtaz serving authentic Kashmiri cuisine – or for Bradford’s oldest Asian restaurant, go to Sweet Centre for one of the best curry experiences.