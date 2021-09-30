Here’s why you should visit Nottingham for your next day trip

Nottingham City Centre (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

How do I get there?

By car, the journey roughly takes around 1 hour and 20 minutes if you travel via the M1.

Join the M1 in Treeton from A61 and Sheffield Parkway and follow the M1 to A610 in Nuthall.

Then at junction 26, take the A610 exit to Nottingham and keep driving to your destination.

For those travelling via public transport, the quickest way to get there is to catch a train from Sheffield railway station.

There are several trains per day, and the journey usually takes around 49 minutes.

What is there to do?

A trip from Sheffield to Nottingham could be the perfect day out, and whilst the city is known for its ties to heroic law Robin Hood, it has much more to offer.

Explore caves dating back to Anglo Saxon times underneath the city centre, or take a trip to Nottingham Castle.

The City of Caves is part of a hidden maze of over 500 original sandstone caves underneath the streets of Nottingham dating back to the dark ages.

As part of your visit, you will see the only medieval underground tannery in the country, the Anderson air-raid shelter, where thousands of people sought refuge during WWII and remnants of Drury Hill Victorian slums.

Nottingham Castle dates back to the Middle Ages as a former royal fortress and residence, which was built by William the Conqueror.

For some retail therapy, visit the city’s Victoria Shopping Centre, which is packed with big high street shops including River Island, Urban Outfitters and John Lewis.

Where is good to eat and drink?

There is fine dining at the elegant Tom Browns Brasserie, city hot spot Alchemilla, and the two-Michelin-starred Sat Bains, as well as relaxed wholesome pub food at the likes of the Lincolnshire Poacher and Forest Lodge.

For those struggling to decide which cuisine they'd like to indulge in, Cosmo World Buffet offers food from all around the world, including Japanese, Thai, Italian, Mexican, and so much more.