4 . Buxton

Buxton isn't actually within the Peak Park but it's virtually encircled by the area's boundary - its Georgian architecture and heritage as a Roman spa town make it a Northern rival to Bath, as the Fifth Duke of Devonshire intended when he created buildings like the Devonshire Dome and the Crescent, which has just reopened as a hotel that is likely to become a magnet for staycationers. The Pavilion Gardens are a lovely spot for a stroll. Photo: Brian Eyre