The Peak District has been revealed as the fastest-growing UK region for staycation bookings during this year’s summer holidays, according to a new report from Sykes Holiday Cottages.
Bookings to the holiday let rental agency’s holiday homes in the region are up 102 per cent year-on-year for the summer, with the most popular locations for family bookings including Bakewell, Buxton, and Matlock.
With this in mind, here we have compiled 9 of the best towns and villages where you could stay in and around the Peak District National Park for a fabulous staycation.
1. Winster
Winster can be found among limestone hills, surrounded by pretty scenery - there are real ale pubs and walking options, and B&Bs offer accommodation in the village. Photo: Jason Chadwick
Edale, Hope Valley, Peak District, Derbyshire. Walkers slowly making their way into the village of Edale, Derbyshire.
Walkers in the Peak District. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Bakewell
Bakewell is situated beside the River Wye and is most famous for the pudding which bears the town's name - it's a good base to visit destinations like Chatsworth and the Monsal Trail. Hotel rooms, B&Bs and cottages are available. Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Buxton
Buxton isn't actually within the Peak Park but it's virtually encircled by the area's boundary - its Georgian architecture and heritage as a Roman spa town make it a Northern rival to Bath, as the Fifth Duke of Devonshire intended when he created buildings like the Devonshire Dome and the Crescent, which has just reopened as a hotel that is likely to become a magnet for staycationers. The Pavilion Gardens are a lovely spot for a stroll. Photo: Brian Eyre