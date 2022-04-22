Gruffalo Discovery Land: Win family ticket to new attraction at Twycross Zoo

And we’ve teamed up with the attraction to give you the chance to win a family day out for four people.

The new four-acre land has been developed in partnership with brand managers Magic Light Pictures and is inspired by the best-selling picture book The Gruffalo written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. The partnership brings together this much-loved children’s character and a conservation organisation that exists to protect wildlife, preserve endangered species and educate the next generation on protecting our planet.

With real-life animals, animatronics, film clips and much more, visitors to The Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross Zoo will encounter Mouse, Fox, Owl, Snake and the Gruffalo along their interactive journey through the deep dark wood.

During their visit, families can also discover more than 400 animals from over 80 different species in Twycross Zoo’s amazing animal kingdom. Visitors can come face-to-face with some of the world’s most endangered species and learn more about the Zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts to protect and preserve them. Twycross Zoo is also the only zoo in the UK to house all four great apes - gorillas, orang utans, chimpanzees and bonobos.

Families can take a stroll through acres of wildlife during their day out, as well as listen and learn about the natural world from the Zoo’s expert discovery and learning rangers. Little visitors also have the chance to explore and play in the outdoor and indoor soft play areas.

Entry to The Gruffalo Discovery Land is included in Twycross Zoo’s admission and visitors will be required to book an arrival timeslot online in advance of visiting.

To buy tickets online and plan your visit, go to www.twycrosszoo.org/the-gruffalo-discovery-land/.

