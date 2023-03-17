News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
8 minutes ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
10 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
10 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
11 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
16 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal

English Tourism Week: 9 tourist attractions you should see in Sheffield

English Tourism Week – a national celebration of tourism across the country – kicks off today (Friday, March 17.)

By Lee Peace
Published 17th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

The theme of this year’s national event is, ‘celebrating amazing experiences and amazing people’, and thankfully Sheffield has many great tourist attractions that you can visit.

The Steel City has twice been named as one of the best places to go for a city break in Europe by Time Out over the last couple of years.

To help mark English Tourism Week, here we have compiled a list of nine top attractions you have to see if you’re visiting Sheffield.

Today marks the start of English Tourism Week.

1. There are some brilliant tourist attractions in Sheffield

Today marks the start of English Tourism Week. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The Botanical Gardens itself is not particularly a 'hidden gem' - though it is a beautiful spot to visit - but one lesser-known part of it is this bear pit that dates way back to 1836. The Grade II Listed structure was once home to two brown bears. Head out to find it at Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN.

2. Botantical Gardens Bear Pit

The Botanical Gardens itself is not particularly a 'hidden gem' - though it is a beautiful spot to visit - but one lesser-known part of it is this bear pit that dates way back to 1836. The Grade II Listed structure was once home to two brown bears. Head out to find it at Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
This World War II POW camp is reduced to just a brick foundation and piles of building materials - but it's well worth visiting. You can find it at S10 4LJ.

3. Lodge Moor Camp

This World War II POW camp is reduced to just a brick foundation and piles of building materials - but it's well worth visiting. You can find it at S10 4LJ. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Bishops' House is situated in the Norton Lees area and is a charming timber-framed 14th Century house which gets its name from the Blythe family, who become bishops. It boasts a museum and is described as a 'hidden Tudor gem'. Find it at Norton Lees Ln, Meersbrook, Sheffield S8 9BE.

4. Bishops' House

Bishops' House is situated in the Norton Lees area and is a charming timber-framed 14th Century house which gets its name from the Blythe family, who become bishops. It boasts a museum and is described as a 'hidden Tudor gem'. Find it at Norton Lees Ln, Meersbrook, Sheffield S8 9BE. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Europe