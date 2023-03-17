2 . Botantical Gardens Bear Pit

The Botanical Gardens itself is not particularly a 'hidden gem' - though it is a beautiful spot to visit - but one lesser-known part of it is this bear pit that dates way back to 1836. The Grade II Listed structure was once home to two brown bears. Head out to find it at Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN. Photo: JPIMedia