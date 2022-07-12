Check out Yorkshire's latest glamping pods

The two new pods – the Wykeham Pod and the Danby Pod – are an addition to the well-established camping and caravan site.
Guests need to bring their own bedding and towels with both pods coming fully furnished with a standard double bed and pull-out futons.
A microwave, kettle, fridge, toaster, crockery, and cutlery are also provided.
The Danby camping pod can accommodate up to three people, and the Wykeham Pod can accommodate up to four people.
The Wykeham Pod features a hot tub and both pods are pet friendly.
St Helen’s Caravan Park is located a stone’s throw away from Scarborough’s North Yorkshire Water Park which offers a wide range of water sport activities for all abilities and ages.
Prices start from £175 for the Danby Pod, and £250 for the Wykeham Pod.
To book one of the new pods, visit www.sthelenscaravanpark.co.uk