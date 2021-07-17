Barnsley has plenty to offer for a day trip

How do I get there?

For those using public transport, the quickest way to get to Barnsley is via a Northern train bound for Leeds from Sheffield railway station. It is only two stops away on this service and takes approximately 21 minutes. Those travelling by car should go via get on the M1 in Brinsworth from Sheffield Parkway; follow M1 to Dodworth Rd/A628 in Dodworth; take exit 37 from M1 and continue on Dodworth Rd/A628. Drive to Burlington Arcade in Barnsley.

What is there to do?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cannon Hall Museum, near Barnsley. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 30th June 2020.

The Civic is one of Barnsley’s best art spaces, and is definitely worth a visit. The Perfect Imperfects exhibition from up-and-coming artist Jasper Pedyo, with a major exhibition in his adopted hometown.

Jasper has already won the prestigious 2018 Free Range exhibition prize in London for his striking mixed media paintings which feature a bold use of binary colours on stretched and shaped canvases. The exhibition runs until July 17, and tickets should be booked in advance by visiting: https://www.barnsleycivic.co.uk/

Another fantastic attraction is Cannon Hall Museum Park and Gardens, which makes for a fantastic day out with its beautiful and plush gardens and fascinating rolling exhibitions.

One such exhibition is Invasive Species: Shaping the Landscape, which is a contemporary sculpture exhibition from Yorkshire artists across two sites, namely Cannon Hall Park Gardens and Wentworth Castle Gardens. It runs until October 31, and for more information please visit: http://www.cannon-hall.com/

Where is good to eat and drink?

Among Barnsley’s most popular restaurants are Alam’s Lounge on Hermit Lane, Higham, which specialises in Indian and Asian food.

Bistro on the Pocket in Elm Row, Hoyle Mill is another popular spot for food, and boasts a wide selection of British dishes but is best known for its steaks.

Another eatery worth your time is Secret Italian on McLintock Way, which has a menu of authentic, Italian food, and is renowned for its large portions.