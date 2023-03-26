From a Victorian-era bear pit to a former wartime POW camp – Sheffield has many unusual attractions and hidden gems that you can visit.
The Steel City has twice been named as one of the best places to go for a city break in Europe by Time Out over the last couple of years and is a brilliant place to visit if you are from out of town.
Likewise, if you’re a Sheffielder living in the city, there’s an abundance of things to do right on our doorstep.
1. Botantical Gardens Bear Pit
The Botanical Gardens itself is not particularly a 'hidden gem' - though it is a beautiful spot to visit - but one lesser-known part of it is this bear pit that dates way back to 1836. The Grade II Listed structure was once home to two brown bears. Head out to find it at Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN. Photo: JPIMedia
2. There are some brilliant tourist attractions in Sheffield
Today marks the start of English Tourism Week. Photo: submit
3. Bishops' House
Bishops' House is situated in the Norton Lees area and is a charming timber-framed 14th Century house which gets its name from the Blythe family, who become bishops. It boasts a museum and is described as a 'hidden Tudor gem'. Find it at Norton Lees Ln, Meersbrook, Sheffield S8 9BE. Photo: JPIMedia
4. Lodge Moor Camp
This World War II POW camp is reduced to just a brick foundation and piles of building materials - but it's well worth visiting. You can find it at S10 4LJ. Photo: JPIMedia