News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
16 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
17 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

9 unusual visitor attractions and hidden gems you should see in Sheffield

From a Victorian-era bear pit to a former wartime POW camp – Sheffield has many unusual attractions and hidden gems that you can visit.

By Lee Peace
Published 26th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

The Steel City has twice been named as one of the best places to go for a city break in Europe by Time Out over the last couple of years and is a brilliant place to visit if you are from out of town.

Likewise, if you’re a Sheffielder living in the city, there’s an abundance of things to do right on our doorstep.

The Botanical Gardens itself is not particularly a 'hidden gem' - though it is a beautiful spot to visit - but one lesser-known part of it is this bear pit that dates way back to 1836. The Grade II Listed structure was once home to two brown bears. Head out to find it at Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN.

1. Botantical Gardens Bear Pit

The Botanical Gardens itself is not particularly a 'hidden gem' - though it is a beautiful spot to visit - but one lesser-known part of it is this bear pit that dates way back to 1836. The Grade II Listed structure was once home to two brown bears. Head out to find it at Clarkehouse Rd, Broomhall, Sheffield S10 2LN. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Today marks the start of English Tourism Week.

2. There are some brilliant tourist attractions in Sheffield

Today marks the start of English Tourism Week. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Bishops' House is situated in the Norton Lees area and is a charming timber-framed 14th Century house which gets its name from the Blythe family, who become bishops. It boasts a museum and is described as a 'hidden Tudor gem'. Find it at Norton Lees Ln, Meersbrook, Sheffield S8 9BE.

3. Bishops' House

Bishops' House is situated in the Norton Lees area and is a charming timber-framed 14th Century house which gets its name from the Blythe family, who become bishops. It boasts a museum and is described as a 'hidden Tudor gem'. Find it at Norton Lees Ln, Meersbrook, Sheffield S8 9BE. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
This World War II POW camp is reduced to just a brick foundation and piles of building materials - but it's well worth visiting. You can find it at S10 4LJ.

4. Lodge Moor Camp

This World War II POW camp is reduced to just a brick foundation and piles of building materials - but it's well worth visiting. You can find it at S10 4LJ. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldEurope