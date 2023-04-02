News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

9 great places you could visit for a staycation in the Peak District

As we head into lighter nights and hopefully warmer weather in Spring, our thoughts may be turning to sorting a nice weekend getaway.

By Lee Peace
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Here are 9 of the best towns and villages where you could stay in and around the Peak District National Park for a fabulous staycation.

Walkers in the Peak District. Picture: James Hardisty.

1. Date:18th June 2019. Picture James Hardisty. YP Magazine, Edale, Hope Valley, Peak District, Derbyshire, Feature. Pictured Walkers slowly making their way into the village of Edale, Derbyshire.

Walkers in the Peak District. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Winster can be found among limestone hills, surrounded by pretty scenery - there are real ale pubs and walking options, and B&Bs offer accommodation in the village.

2. Winster

Winster can be found among limestone hills, surrounded by pretty scenery - there are real ale pubs and walking options, and B&Bs offer accommodation in the village. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Eyam is rich in history, and is primarily known for being the place where residents quarantined themselves during a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The church of St Lawrence dates back to Saxon times and has an eighth-century Celtic Cross, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in the country.

3. Eyam

Eyam is rich in history, and is primarily known for being the place where residents quarantined themselves during a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The church of St Lawrence dates back to Saxon times and has an eighth-century Celtic Cross, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in the country. Photo: SWNS

Photo Sales
Bakewell is situated beside the River Wye and is most famous for the pudding which bears the town's name - it's a good base to visit destinations like Chatsworth and the Monsal Trail. Hotel rooms, B&Bs and cottages are available.

4. Bakewell

Bakewell is situated beside the River Wye and is most famous for the pudding which bears the town's name - it's a good base to visit destinations like Chatsworth and the Monsal Trail. Hotel rooms, B&Bs and cottages are available. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Peak DistrictSpring