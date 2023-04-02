As we head into lighter nights and hopefully warmer weather in Spring, our thoughts may be turning to sorting a nice weekend getaway.
Here are 9 of the best towns and villages where you could stay in and around the Peak District National Park for a fabulous staycation.
Walkers in the Peak District. Picture: James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Winster
Winster can be found among limestone hills, surrounded by pretty scenery - there are real ale pubs and walking options, and B&Bs offer accommodation in the village. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Eyam
Eyam is rich in history, and is primarily known for being the place where residents quarantined themselves during a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The church of St Lawrence dates back to Saxon times and has an eighth-century Celtic Cross, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in the country. Photo: SWNS
4. Bakewell
Bakewell is situated beside the River Wye and is most famous for the pudding which bears the town's name - it's a good base to visit destinations like Chatsworth and the Monsal Trail. Hotel rooms, B&Bs and cottages are available. Photo: Jason Chadwick