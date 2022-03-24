1. Walking tours at York Dungeon

Get ready to learn about the history of York’s past on one of their family-friendly York Dungeon Walking Tours. Learn about York’s most infamous rogues and heavenly saints including Dick Turpin, Guy Fawkes and the Pearl of York herself as you are taken along the city's winding streets. Tickets cost £5.50 for children, and £6.50 for adults. Visit https://www.thedungeons.com/ for more information. Pictured is 'Sister Abostos' (Olivia Cole) who is one of the characters at York Dungeon.

Photo: Gary Longbottom