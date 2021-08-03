7 reasons why Sheffield could make a great city break destination once the pandemic eases

With its vibrant theatre scene, impressive cultural offering and the Peak District on its doorstep, there are wealth of reasons to visit the Steel City.

Here, we will take you through just some of the reasons Sheffield should be top of your list when it comes to staycation destinations.

It is the greenest city in Europe

Nature lovers flock to the city due to it being home to about a third of the Peak District national park. It is the only city in the UK to have a national park within its city limits.

Sheffield is estimated to have more trees per person than any other city in Europe, with approximately four trees for every person living in Sheffield. There are also around 250 parks, woodlands and public gardens in the city that you will be able to enjoy during your visit to the city.

Calendar of festivals

Ordinarily, Sheffield hosts a wide selection of fantastic festivals every year that bring tens of thousands of people to the city.

For music lovers, there is Tramlines which has previously booked acts including Ian Brown; The Libertines; Public Enemy; Dizzee Rascal; Madness; The Stereophonics and Wu Tang Clan.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Doc Fest is a prestigious international film and documentary festival that attracts both members of the public and industry insiders alike.

And for bibliophiles there is the annual Off The Shelf festival, which is one of the largest literary festivals in the UK. It takes place over several days and brings some of the biggest names in literature, the arts and media to Sheffield.

Sheffield celebrates its beautiful green spaces with the Festival of the Outdoors with a full month of activities and events.

Theatre and music scene

The city is blessed with a number of theatres including the world-famous Crucible, which in addition to hosting the World Snooker Championships, also has a reputation for its unforgettable and world-class productions – including the first run of the West End hit, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The historic Lyceum theatre provides an ornate backdrop to host some of theatre’s best-loved shows. And the versatile Studio theatre can hold an audience of between 100 and 400 audience members and continually welcomes a host of new productions.

Sheffield also has a decent selection of music venues including the legendary Leadmill; Sheffield City Hall – housed within a magnificent Grade II listed building – and Yellow Arch Studios which is the perfect venue for your more intimate gigs.

Breweries, pubs and micro-pubs

The city has a well-established history of beer and brewing, which dates back to the industrial revolution when a number of small but respectable breweries formed in the city. The tradition continues today and noteworthy breweries currently operating in the city include St Mars of The Desert; Abbeydale Brewery; Kelham Island Brewery; Neepsend Brew Co; Triple Point Brewery Co; Stancill Brewery; True North Brew Co and Blue Bee Brewery.

Sheffielders are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to both pubs and micro pubs. There are plenty you should take a trip out to if you can, including the Sheffield Tap, which is located at Sheffield Railway Station; The Rutland Arms; Shakespeares; The Sheaf View; The Fat Cat; The York; Kelham Island Tavern; The Raven; The Gardener’s Rest; The Broadfield; The White Lion; The Beer Engine; The Wellington and The Crow.

And for craft beer fans, there are plenty of micro pubs that are well worth your time such as Walkley Beer Co; Ecclesall Ale Club; Two Sheds; Bar Stewards; The Itchy Pig and Industry Tap.

Eating out

Hungry? You soon will be after learning of the sumptuous selection of places to eat in the Steel City.

The Cutlery Works food hall in the popular area of Kelham Island hosts 14 different vendors, selling cuisine from around the world; and the more central Kommune also offers a similar dining experience with 11 places to eat and drink. And there is also a plethora of restaurants to choose from on Ecclesall Road; London Road and in Leopold Square in the city centre.

Art galleries and museums

For those looking for a more cultural experience, you will not be disappointed with Sheffield’s offering. There are a vast array of art galleries to visit including: S1 Artspace; Site Gallery; Millennium Gallery; Graves Gallery; Bloc Projects; Sheffield Institute of Arts’ Gallery and APG Works Gallery.

There are also plenty of museums that are worth a visit such as: Weston Park Museum; Kelham Island Museum; National Emergency Services Museum and the National Video Game Museum.

Street art

It won’t take you long to hit your steps target for the day when visiting the sites of some of Sheffield’s best street art, most of which is scattered across the city centre.

Some of the acclaimed artists who have brought colour, humour and light to some of the city's walls, buildings and businesses include Kid Acne; Phlegm; Pete McKee; Jo Peel; Faunagraphic; Rob Lee; Florence Blanchard and Marcus Method.

