10 lesser-known villages in the Peak District that are breathtakingly beautiful to visit over the Easter holidays

Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage are classic spots to visit, but there are many wonderful lesser-known places that are well worth seeing.
Undefined: readMore
As Easter holidays are upon us, why not head out to one of these lovely destinations with all the family?
1. Pott Shrigley
This is on the Cheshire side of the Peak District - the village's biggest attraction is the Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa.
Photo: Alex Livesey
2. Wildboarclough
This quiet village, popular with visitors at weekends, claims to be where the last wild boar in England was killed. It's on the Cheshire side of the Peak Park, too - walkers come to go up Shutlingsloe, the 'Matterhorn of Cheshire', close by.
Photo: Google
3. Eyam
Eyam is primarily known for being the place where residents quarantined themselves during a plague outbreak in the 17th century. The church of St Lawrence dates back to Saxon times and has an eighth-century Celtic Cross, one of the best preserved examples of its kind in the country.
Photo: SWNS
4. Pilsley
Many people may have visited Pilsley without knowing it - it's on the Chatsworth Estate and is the location of the Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete.
Photo: Jason Chadwick