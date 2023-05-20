News you can trust since 1887
10 lesser-known Peak District villages you can visit that are breathtakingly beautiful

The Peak District is renowned for its outstanding natural beauty, making it a cherished destination for daytrippers and holidaymakers from further afield.

By Lee Peace
Published 20th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Bakewell, Castleton and Hathersage are classic spots to visit, but there are many wonderful lesser-known places that are well worth seeing.

With it’s close proximity to Sheffield, why not head out to one of these lovely destinations with all the family?

1. Peak District views, Curbar Edge

Sheldon, close to Bakewell, is near Magpie Mine, a lead mine with an engine house built in the Cornish style.

2. Sheldon

Sheldon, close to Bakewell, is near Magpie Mine, a lead mine with an engine house built in the Cornish style. Photo: Anne Shelley

Many people may have visited Pilsley without knowing it - it's on the Chatsworth Estate and is the location of the Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete.

3. Pilsley

Many people may have visited Pilsley without knowing it - it's on the Chatsworth Estate and is the location of the Chatsworth Farm Shop. Estate workers live here in cottages and the village green normally hosts an annual fete. Photo: Jason Chadwick

This is on the Cheshire side of the Peak District - the village's biggest attraction is the Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa.

4. Pott Shrigley

This is on the Cheshire side of the Peak District - the village's biggest attraction is the Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa. Photo: Alex Livesey

