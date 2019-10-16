We have had hundreds of entries for our Instagram competition – Thank you to everyone who submitted autumnal photographs.

Our professional photographers have decided that the winner of our first-ever competition is @julie9725 with a wonderful picture taken at Crookes Valley Park.

A selection of runners up are been published in The Star newspaper on Friday, October 18 – be sure to pick up a copy.

We’re happy to announce that due to the popularity of this competition we are launching another in late October.

The theme will be Halloween – we want to see all your brilliant costumes, spooky decorations and of course your pumpkin carvings.

The same rules apply – you must be following the The Star on Instagram and hashtag your photos #thestarphotocomp to enter.

This competition will begin on October 28 and be open until November 4.

Please do continue to share your wonderful photos with us on Instagram we love to feature local photographers on our account in between competitions.

1 . The winning image taken by @julie9725 in The Star's first Instagram Photo Competition on the theme of Autumn. The finalists in The Star's first Instagram Photo Competition on the theme of Autumn. The winning image taken by @julie9725 Photo: @julie9725 Copyright: Buy photo

2 . The finalists in The Star's first Instagram Photo Competition on the theme of Autumn. Picture by @whistlevideo The finalists in The Star's first Instagram Photo Competition on the theme of Autumn. Picture by @whistlevideo Photo: @whistlevideo Copyright: Buy photo

3 . The finalists in The Star's first Instagram Photo Competition on the theme of Autumn. Picture by @andyrcphoto The finalists in The Star's first Instagram Photo Competition on the theme of Autumn. Picture by @andyrcphoto Photo: @andyrcphoto Copyright: Buy photo

4 . The finalists in The Star's first Instagram Photo Competition on the theme of Autumn. Picture by @b1anthatguywiththecamera The finalists in The Star's first Instagram Photo Competition on the theme of Autumn. Picture by @b1anthatguywiththecamera Photo: @b1anthatguywiththecamera Copyright: Buy photo