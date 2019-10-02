The Star Instagram photo competition launches
Are you a budding photographer in Sheffield? We want your photos of the Autumn season for our first photography competition.
The competition starts today and will run until October 11.
We want to see photos that fit the theme of Autumn - that can be golden landscapes, nature shots, cosy settings or any interpretation you would like of the fall season.
You can submit multiple photos but they must be taken in Sheffield
The photos will be judged by The Stars’ professional photographers Christopher Etchells and Marie Caley.
We will post a selection of the photos on our Instagram throughout the week and announce a winner after the judging.
The winner and a few runner ups will have their photos published in The Star newspaper.
Tag us on Instagram in your photos and use the hashtag #thestarphotocomp to enter.
You must be following our Instagram @thesheffileldstar to win.