Stand out from the crowd with fashion advice from leading Sheffield personal stylist

As Coco Chanel once said ‘if a woman is not well-dressed one notices her for her outfit, but if she's impeccably dressed it's her that one notices'.

It's a motto that Karina Leacock reminds herself of each morning as she dresses for work – usually in a skirt with a bold prints or a top which is a bright colour.

Once she is dressed, Karina heads out of the door and off to meet other Sheffield women to help them to dress well for she a personal stylist.

The mum-of-two has been working in the industry for over ten years and is now celebrating being named one of the leading personal stylists in the UK.

She said: “My purpose is to empower people to be the best version of themselves. As a professional image consultant I enable my clients to make better choices, look more attractive, feel more confident and save time and money.

“When you look good, you feel good, so why not look and feel good every day.”

Karina, aged 47, is one of a network of consultants with House of Colour, and offers colour analysis, personal styling and image consultancy in North Sheffield and Penistone.

Similar to most women, myself included, Karina had a love of fashion and clothes from a young age.

Unlike most women, however, she dared to make bold choices at occasions when others might opt for a more conservative options - such as wearing a red leather pencil skirt at her confirmation.

She said: “ As a little girl, I loved the thrill of going shopping and eagerly observing people’s reactions when trying on clothes they liked.

“When I was old enough to make my own fashion choices, I felt most confident in bold prints and colour. I just loved being unique.”

Karina decided she wanted to become a personal stylist after going to get her colours analysed by her local colour consultant.

She said: “I remember that ‘wow’ moment and the instant confidence I felt. I hadn’t seen that girl in the mirror for so long. It was like magic.

“I then thought why not actually make this into a business for myself? A seed was planted.”

Her business was launched in 2008, and grew alongside her children, who are now aged nine and ten.

Karina meets new clients on a daily basis and sees fashion as an escapism from what is otherwise quite a serious world.

She said: “I love the diversity of my clients. Clothes are a necessity, we can’t be without them, but that doesn’t mean that what we wear must be dull and conservative. A pop of colour can make such a difference.”

