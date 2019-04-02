Food traders at Haddon Hall

Spring in to food season with these seven Sheffield events

It feels like spring has finally sprung, and there are food events aplenty in the pipeline.

Here's seven events for you to enjoy in Sheffield this weekend.

Haddon Hall in Derbyshire is holding a spring artisan market for artisan tradersfor the first time.'It starts on April 5, and runs until Sunday with stalls located in Haddons beautiful rooms and inthe Gardeners Cottage. The market will be open from 10am 5pm, with last entry at 4pm. Tickets are priced at 5.50.

1. The first spring artisan market at Haddon Hall

In Stocksbridge, the first Fox Valley Farmers Market of spring takes place this weekend on Saturday April 6 from 9am-3pm.'A range of local traders will be joining the market including fresh produce from Ellis Fruit and Veg, the Old Bridge Bakery, the Sheffield Pie Society, and the Cheese Shop.'There will also be lots of craft and gift stalls.

2. The first Fox Valley Farmers Market of spring

The team from Neo Med restaurant will be serving paella and gyros as part of the Fox Valley Farmers' marker this weekend, while singer and guitarist James Fitzsimon will be entertaining shoppersfrom 10am-2pm.

3. Have paella at Neo Med Mediterranean restaurant

City festival favourite Peddler returns at 92 Burton Road for its 41ststreet food market this Friday night and Saturday. Expect the usual foodie treats, live music and new traders Tacoporium and The Patty Freaks.

4. New food stalls at Peddler Market

