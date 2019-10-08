Spooks, frights and thrills for everyone at Alton Towers!

AltonTowers Scarefest.

The Straffordshire theme park takes you in to another world full of adventure with over 40 rides and attractions including some of the white knuckle rides for the more adventurous thrill seekers.

As we arrived at the hotel I was extremely surprised of how it had changed as I hadn't visited for some years. It was like walking into a wonderland.

The Alton Towers Hotel or Splash Landings Hotel offer a night of fabulous entertainment. You can expect children’s shows, live bands, magicians and more.

Ride the Wickerman in the dark at AltonTowers Scarefest.

Our accommodation for the night was a woodland lodge, these warm and cosy venues have everything you need for an enchanting stay, fairy-like with tiny windows, bunk beds and even a truckle bed, younger children would be in heaven.

After a quick bag drop off, there's no time to hang around with so much to do and it was time to brave the Scarefest.

After we were entertained in the queue by pirates of the past, our first test was listening to scary tales while we were led in to a mysterious smoke-filled tunnel, not for the faint hearted as scary ghosts gave us quite a few spine chilling scares.

This year the experience offers a new maze and if that's not scary enough, you can ride some of the attractions in the dark.

If you are brave enough venture up to the attic in this live action maze you’ll discover the ghost of ‘The Governess’! According to local legend, she tries to avenge the death of her charges by taking the spirits of the living as penance - will you be her next victim? This year’s Dungeon attraction has so much to offer, if you are lucky you will be laughing before you are condemned to a traitors boat ride down the Black River, if you can survive the plague you may get the chance to visit the Torturer.

There is so much to do at Alton Towers you find it hard to squeeze it in to one day as we realised the next day. We were lucky enough to have fast track passes and went on as many rides as we could including Rita, Th13teen, and the popular Wickerman as it spectacularly ignites into flames as the train bursts through his chest.

Several stop off points are scattered around the park to keep you fed and watered throughout your busy day. There is literally something for everyone, family friendly rides and CBeebies Land for the little ones. We had a brilliant time, exciting and magical every last minute and would love to go again.

For everything you need to know visit www.altontowers.co.uk