Specially commissioned work by rising star for Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra

Rising musical star Tom James hopes to hit the right note after Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra commissioned him to write a brand new work for its seasonal concert in March.

Sheffield’s oldest established orchestra is well into its 73rd concert season and its spring concert is held at Ecclesall All Saints Parish Church. Tom’s latest work, an orchestral overture entitled Mad Meg, is inspired by the 1563 painting Dull Gret, by Renaissance artist Pieter Bruegel the Elder. The painting depicts a woman of Flemish folklore leading a pillaging army of women towards the gaping mouth of hell. Tom James said: “I have loved working with the Sheffield Philharmonic this year and I have enjoyed turning this furious scene into an orchestral overture; the music is often driven and devilish and it’s been great fun to work with the orchestra to bring this to life.” Tickets are available via the SPO’s website, £10/£8/£5.