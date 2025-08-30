Special order for Sheffield bakery after supplying cake for Patrick Trueman's homecoming scene on EastEnders
Viewers tuned in on August 11 to see Albert Square favourite Patrick Trueman return home from hospital after he was viciously attacked by soap baddie Oscar Branning.
But fans caught up in the story would have missed how an export specially ordered from Sheffield made an appearance in the scene.
No, not an Northern-accented extra or a well-timed bottle of Hendo’s - instead, a cake from Patrick’s family to cheer up the Jamaican pensioner was actually baked in a kitchen in Crookes.
The on-screen gesture was made courtesy of Sheffield’s-own Angelina Cummings of Olga & Asquith Products - who says she was surprised to see the delivery address down as ‘BBC Prop Store’.
“I was very surprised,” Angelina said, who received the order in May. “I contacted them asking when they needed it for, and they said ‘next week’ because they needed it for an episode.
“They actually asked for three of them for delivery in London, and I said it would be no problem.”
The BBC prop team ordered three of Angelina’s special ‘Jasmine’s vegan ginger cakes’ for the shoot. Only one appeared on screen, of course - meaning the others were either needed as spares, or just so the cast and crew could enjoy them after the shoot.
Angelina, who has been baking for 20 years, launched Olga & Asquith Products out of her kitchen during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The episode was filmed in May and aired on August 11.
Angelina said: “I messaged them after to let them know I aw the episode and they said they would love to have my cakes on again if needed.
“I used to be an avid soap watcher, both Corrie and EastEnders, but I’ve dropped off over the years. I think I need to pick it up again now.”
Angelina’s specialities include traditional Jamaican rum cake, ginger cake, and vegan twists on both.
Olga & Asquith’s - which is named after both Angelina’s grandmother and her husband’s father’s middle name - will be inside The Moor Market on September 20 and at Doncaster Lakeside Village on the first Saturday of every month.
For more information, visit their website at: https://jasminesvegangingercake.co.uk/