Special little boy raises vital funds for St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield

A special little boy who never forgot the friendship he had with an elderly couple in Sheffield has touched everyone’s hearts with his fundraising exploits for St Luke’s Hospice.

Most seven-year-olds have a long list of birthday wishes….but Ethan Hulse wanted to give rather than receive because of his friendship with Norman and Doreen Goodwin.

Instead of receiving birthday presents, Ethan asked that donations should be made to St Luke’s Hospice in memory of family friend Norman after he became ill and was a patient at the hospice.

Norman and his wife Doreen were neighbours of Ethan and his mum and dad when they lived in Greystones, Sheffield, and it was a friendship that continued when the Hulses moved to Stockport.

“The Goodwin family accepted us from the word go and Norman even walked me down the aisle on my wedding day as my father passed away when I was very young,” mum Carmelah explained.

She said the family kept in close contact with the Goodwin couple and added: “Ethan had obviously known Norman since birth and it was his own idea to do something special in his memory and set himself a goal of £200, including asking for donations at his party rather than presents.”

Ethan said: “My friend Norman was lots and lots of fun and made me laugh lots and told me lots of stories about when he was a little boy.

“I decided I did not want presents but wanted to make lots of money to help look after poorly people like Norman.”

St Luke’s Community fundraising assistant Karan Taylor spoke of the feelings staff had for what young Ethan had done and said: “Everybody at St Luke’s was overwhelmed when we heard about Ethan and his incredible story. Ethan must be one of youngest fundraisers and is happy that this birthday treat will be making a great difference to the lives of St Luke’s patients.”