Space X spiral: Watch clip of glowing spiral above skies in Sheffield caused by Space X rocket ejecting fuel
The eerie, brightly-lit cloud-like shape appeared for several minutes at around 8pm before fading and is believed to have been caused by leftover fuel by a SpaceX rocket launch in the US.
The BBC reports the Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk's space company lifted off around 13:50 local time in Florida (17:50 GMT) on a classified US government mission.
The Falcon 9 rocket, which is reusable, is designed to return to Earth and ejects any leftover fuel as it does so. The fuel freezes instantly due to the altitude, creating a spiral pattern caused by the rocket's movement.
Watch the clip from Sheffield resident Nathan Walsh, who said his eldest lad Harry spotted and filmed the spiral.
