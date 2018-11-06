South Yorkshire fashion designer leads the way is customisable fashion with colour yourself jackets

Customisable clothes are growing in popularity as people seek to put their own stamp on the things they wear – and a South Yorkshire fashion designer is leading the way.

Richard Gair has launched a range of ‘colour in yourself’ doodle jackets, enabling the fashion conscious to make their jacket completely unique to to them – and have fun at the same time.

The new range of black and white doodle jackets, which Richard has launched under the brand GoGairy, come with all the tools and materials you will need; three primary colours, black and white acrylic paint and varnish and simple to follow instruction cards.

All the paints are ethically sourced and not tested on animals, and people are encouraged to join together with their friends and family to colour them in.

Richard said: "These jackets are designed for kids and adults alike, I mean, who doesn't like to colour in?

“Working on these very special jackets leads to confidence building and ultimately opens a door to self-expression through creativity”.

He designs the bespoke hand painted jackets in either leather or vegan friendly faux leather. Superheroes, rock icons and cartoon characters are his favourite commissions, but he can design anything to order.

Each one-off piece comes with a certificate and an assurance that it is the only one of its kind, offering a chance for people to showcase their personality.

The jackets are about more than just having fun, they are also about promoting positive mental health, as Richard, of Doncaster, is not only a fashion-savvy artist but also a mental health campaigner.

He said: “It gives people a sense of ownership of their jacket, will give them some pride in wearing it and at the same time, provide therapy and healing to those who enjoy colouring; learning skills that we are losing slowly but surely.”

Colouring in has been widely proven to aid people's mental health, to stimulate their mind in a positive way and enhance their emotions.

“GoGairy has saved me on so many ways and with the support of others allowed me to reach a point in my life where I can really believe that I’m not alone in this and they do understand.

“That means more than you might think. Hope, at a time when I have been in such a dark place in my own mind.

“I wish that the doodle jackets will help to support others too. A group environment is often a very scary place for many and the fundamental idea of bringing people together to create something wonderful is a very powerful thing.”

To view Richard’s full range of doodle jackets, or to buy one for yourself, visit his official website at www.gogairy.co.uk. Also search ‘GoGairy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He created his brand after he survived a pancreatic and kidney transplant last year which inspired him to take the plunge.