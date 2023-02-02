The Snow Moon is due to take place this week and here’s when you can see it in Sheffield

Sky-gazers in Sheffield get ready as the Snow Moon is almost here to light up the sky for the second time this year. Last month, the Wolf Moon peaked on January 6, but now the Snow Moon is gearing up to illuminate the skies this week.

Royal Museums Greenwich states that 2023 will see two lunar eclipses and four ‘supermoons’ making for an exciting year for astronomy enthusiasts. Each lunar cycle lasts just over 29.5 days, which means that the full moon takes place on a different date each month.

But when will the Snow Moon take place and how can I watch it in Sheffield? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the next full moon take place in 2023?

The Snow Moon is due to take place on the evening of Sunday, February 5. According to EarthSky, the full moon will appear near Regulus, which is the brightest star in the constellation Leo.

Why is it called ‘Snow Moon’?

The Snow Moon is so called as Native Americans reportedly nicknamed full moons to reflect events that occur in nature. Snowfall is associated with February, leading the full moon to be called the Snow Moon.

What is the best time to see the Snow Moon in Sheffield ?