Six-strong team of Dransfield Properties cyclists raise more than £30,000

A six-strong team of hardy South Yorkshire cyclists got into gear as they raised more than £30,000 for charity.

The team from retail property company Dransfield Properties raised an amazing £32,055 split between Action Against Cancer and the Dransfield Foundation which is supporting improvement works at Stocksbridge Community Leisure Centre.

Their tough 400 mile challenge saw the team ride from Copenhagen in Denmark to Oslo in Norway over five days. This year marked the tenth anniversary of the marathon fundraising effort which started back in 2007 with a ride from London to Paris.

Over the years the charity cyclists have covered punishing routes travelling through Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Portofino, Rome, Dubrovnik, Trieste, Munich, Berlin and Copenhagen.

Since that first ride the team have raised well over £468,000 for charity and they have covered more than 4,500 miles, cycling through 14 European countries.

Dransfield Properties is the company behind the award winning north Sheffield shopping centre Fox Valley.

Managing Director and charity ride founder, Mark Dransfield, said: “It was a really tough ride this year – as we get further north the weather is getting much colder and we had some really difficult climbs and long days on the bikes.

“It is always a huge personal challenge for everyone involved and this year was no exception. We would like to thank everyone who has supported our team this year and over the last ten years – that support really is what keeps us going and is very much appreciated by all of us.” Next year’s route will take the cyclists from Oslo to Stavanger.

Visit www.dransfield.co.uk for more information about Drandfield Properties and the ride.

This year’s riders were Mark Dransfield, Andrew Malley, Simon Bland, Tim Downing, Paul Dransfield, Steve Wilson, Peter Swift and Paul Sutherland. Support drivers: Rob Newman and Paul Anderson.