Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The secrets of a Sheffield sweet factory who have been at the heart of countless long drives and plane rides will be on TV tonight.

Ever present in chemists, service stations, garages and airport shops, for many, the familiar sight of the gold, circular tin that houses Simpkins’ boiled travel sweets evokes thoughts and memories of long drives and air travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simpkins has been producing throat lozenges, glucose products and sweets for the world since 1921, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

The Sheffield firm has been based at the same site in Hillsborough for over 100 years, quietly creating an enduring legacy for the city to be proud of.

Now, viewers can enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the factory in Hillsborough in an exclusive episode on Shots TV, Freeview channel 276, tonight (April 9).