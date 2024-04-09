Simpkins: Sheffield factory behind beloved boiled sweets will be screen on Freeview TV tonight
The secrets of a Sheffield sweet factory who have been at the heart of countless long drives and plane rides will be on TV tonight.
Ever present in chemists, service stations, garages and airport shops, for many, the familiar sight of the gold, circular tin that houses Simpkins’ boiled travel sweets evokes thoughts and memories of long drives and air travel.
Simpkins has been producing throat lozenges, glucose products and sweets for the world since 1921, and are showing no signs of slowing down.
The Sheffield firm has been based at the same site in Hillsborough for over 100 years, quietly creating an enduring legacy for the city to be proud of.
Now, viewers can enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the factory in Hillsborough in an exclusive episode on Shots TV, Freeview channel 276, tonight (April 9).
Watch the clip above for a behind the scenes preview of the factory in Hillsborough in Sheffield.
