Simpkins: Sheffield factory behind beloved boiled sweets will be screen on Freeview TV tonight

See the sweet secret to Sheffield confectionery firm's success after over a century of trading on TV tonight.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 9th Apr 2024, 08:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The secrets of a Sheffield sweet factory who have been at the heart of countless long drives and plane rides will be on TV tonight.

Ever present in chemists, service stations, garages and airport shops, for many, the familiar sight of the gold, circular tin that houses Simpkins’ boiled travel sweets evokes thoughts and memories of long drives and air travel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simpkins has been producing throat lozenges, glucose products and sweets for the world since 1921, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

The Sheffield firm has been based at the same site in Hillsborough for over 100 years, quietly creating an enduring legacy for the city to be proud of.

Now, viewers can enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the factory in Hillsborough in an exclusive episode on Shots TV, Freeview channel 276, tonight (April 9).

Watch the clip above for a behind the scenes preview of the factory in Hillsborough in Sheffield.

Sign up for The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news around Sheffield as it happens.

Related topics:SheffieldMemoriesHillsborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.